Maha Guv visits Wardha's Bapu Kuti, speaks on rural technology

Maha Guv visits Wardha's Bapu Kuti, speaks on rural technologyPTI | Wardha | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:02 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Sunday toured Wardha district and visited BapuKuti in Sevagram besides holding discussions with localofficials on the COVID-19 situation
He also visited Geetai Mandir, Magan Sangrahalay,Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI)and Acharya Vinoba Bhave's Ashram at Pavnar
Speaking at MGIRI, Koshyari said technology must betaken to villages to make them self-sufficient.
