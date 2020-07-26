Maha Guv visits Wardha's Bapu Kuti, speaks on rural technology

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Sunday toured Wardha district and visited BapuKuti in Sevagram besides holding discussions with localofficials on the COVID-19 situation

He also visited Geetai Mandir, Magan Sangrahalay,Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI)and Acharya Vinoba Bhave's Ashram at Pavnar

Speaking at MGIRI, Koshyari said technology must betaken to villages to make them self-sufficient.