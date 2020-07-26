Left Menu
Maha's COVID-19 count grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a single-day rise of 3,426 new cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count to 2,24,266, while the number of fatalities reached 9,025, it said. Pune city reported a big rise of 1,921 new cases, while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad registered 900 cases during the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said. As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the state's death toll reached 13,656, it said.

As many as 6,044 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered persons to 2,13,238, the department said in a statement. Maharashtra now has 1,48,601 active cases, it said.

A total of 18,86,296 people have been tested so far. Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, which took its total to 1,09,161. With 57 deaths, the fatality figure of the region reached 6,093.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 56.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.63 per cent, the department said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a single-day rise of 3,426 new cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count to 2,24,266, while the number of fatalities reached 9,025, it said.

Pune city reported a big rise of 1,921 new cases, while the neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad registered 900 cases during the day. Twenty-eight patients died in Pune city, while 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad. The tally in Nashik division reached to 27,862 with 1,065 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 6,819 cases and 182 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division reached 14,540 and 540 respectively, while Latur division has so far reported 4,028 cases and 174 deaths, the department said. Akola division's tally is 6,207 and death toll so far is 226, while it is 4,662 and 53, respectively, in Nagpur division.

A total of 334 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 46 such patients have died so far. Currently, 9,08,420 people are home-quarantined, while 44,276 others in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,799; deaths 13,656; recoveries 2,13,238; active cases 1,48,601; people tested so far 18,86,296.

