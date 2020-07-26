MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalized on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, made the decision after a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials through video conferencing.

Chouhan said the scheme will benefit regular and private students who excel in the main exams of Class XII for academic session 2019-20 conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education. Under the scheme, which was started during Chouhan's previous stint as CM, the state government will give Rs 25,000 to such students to buy laptops.