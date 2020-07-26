Rajasthan reports 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,430

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus cases to 36,430, said the state health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, there are 9,852 active cases in the state.

648 patients have recovered from the infection across the state taking the cumulative to 25,954. 11 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state taking the cumulative to 624 deaths.

A total of 14,03,124 samples have been received in the state of which 13,61,480 samples have come back negative and the result of 5,214 samples are currently under process. India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)