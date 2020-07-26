Left Menu
Ram temple to be made from stones, no steel, iron will be used, says construction workshop supervisor

The Lord Ram temple will be made from stones, while iron and steel will not be used, said the temple construction workshop's supervisor on Sunday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:50 IST
Anu Bhai Sompura speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Anu Bhai Sompura, the temple's construction workshop supervisor, said, "I am working here for 30 years. The stones are here, other stones will come from Rajasthan. Plain stones will come and the cutting will be done here. We have two machines here that cuts stone."

"No iron will be used, wood, copper and white cement will be used," he said.

"No iron will be used, wood, copper and white cement will be used," he said. Mahant Raju Das, from Hanuman Garhi Mandir, said, "Trust has decided the temple will be made of stones as the stones are long-lasting. Hanuman Garhi mandir is also made of stone which was built in 1164 AD. Gold, silver and copper which people will give would be put in the temple's 'neev' (foundation)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust. The construction will begin after the ceremony in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate. (ANI)

