Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pall of gloom descend on MP tehsil following doctor's death due to COVID-19

Dr Joginder Chaudhary, a 27-year-old junior resident doctor of the Delhi government-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA), was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on July 8 and he died on July 25. Joginder, the son of a farmer from Singoli in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, was working in the casualty department of BSA as junior resident doctor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:52 IST
Pall of gloom descend on MP tehsil following doctor's death due to COVID-19

A pall of gloom descended on Singoli in Madhya Pradesh, the native place of a Delhi hospital doctor who succumbed to COVID-19, as the news of his death reached his home town, where seven months ago there were celebrations on his appointment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA) here. Dr Joginder Chaudhary, a 27-year-old junior resident doctor of the Delhi government-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA), was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on July 8 and he died on July 25.

Joginder, the son of a farmer from Singoli in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, was working in the casualty department of BSA as junior resident doctor. "It was only seven months ago that he had secured this job and the entire tehsil was rejoicing at his success. But today, it is all gloom. His parents wanted him to come back and practice there but he wanted to gain experience by working in a big city hospital," a family friend said.

"His parents were thinking of getting him married by this year but the lockdown put a hold on their plans," he said. The doctor's father Rajinder Chaudhary was inconsolable as he spoke about his eldest son.

"He wanted to become a doctor since childhood. I am into agriculture and worked hard to ensure that he could pursue his dreams. We have lost our crutch for old age," his father told PTI over phone from MP. The 27-year-old doctor's last rites were performed in the national capital on Sunday in the presence of his uncle and younger brother.

According to them, he developed pain in his hands and feet on June 24 and subsequently developed fever. After he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26, he was admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and from there, the family shifted him to Ganga Ram Hospital on July 8.

"When we received a bill of Rs 4,22,000 from Ganga Ram Hospital, we spoke to hospital authorities and we were assured that our bill would be waived," the doctor's father said. Doctors from BSA Hospital had also raised money for his treatment.

Recalling his last conversation with Joginder, his father said, "He was on oxygen support but he told me that he had eaten twice and the next day, he could not talk so I had made a video call to him. He was unable to speak but nodded his head when I asked him whether he had eaten." Joginder's father said they got to know on Saturday that his kidneys have stopped functioning and he has been put on dialysis. He died later in the night. His family members have sought financial aid from the Centre and the Delhi government as the doctor was the only one who was earning.

They also said that his father had taken a loan for his education and were worried how he would repay it. A condolence meeting will be held at BSA on July 27, according to officials.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...

35 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Bahraich: Official

Thirty-five more people, including 12 of a family, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich on Sunday, an official said. Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh said 12 family members of a jewellery trader have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020