Sex racket busted in Sahibabad, 15 held

Police have busted an alleged sex racket operating in Sahibabad and arrested 15 people, officials said on Sunday. Acting on a tip off, police raided a flat and arrested eight women and seven men, Sahibabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahipal Singh told PTI.

The sex workers also used to visit hotels in Paharganj, Nizamuddin and Jahangirpuri, he said. The 15 people were arrested under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, Singh added.