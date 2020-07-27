Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:23 IST
Today at around 10:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector of the district.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
