Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly session

The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so that it can prove its majority. Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:55 IST
R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly session
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session and sought additional information. This is the second time that the governor has returned the proposal and sought clarifications from the state government.

"The governor has returned the file to the state government with some queries. The matter is being examined," government sources said. The cabinet had sent a revised proposal to the governor for calling the assembly session from July 31 on Saturday, a day after he returned the government's first proposal.

Returning the first proposal, the governor had sought clarifications on six points, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session. The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so that it can prove its majority.

Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from the meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state. Mishra has denied the charge.

Including the 19 dissidents, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all thats possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Mondays planned rollout of the Senate Republicans USD 1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP disarray...

EVI Technologies, RevFin tie up for EV financing

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm EVI Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with digital lending startup RevFin and electric three-wheeler makers Saarthi and Mayuri, to provide funding for EVs and swappable battery soluti...

WRAPUP 1-Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

Countries around Asia are confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.Mainl...

Japan fashion designer who outfitted David Bowie dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his flamboyant creations and work on costumes for singer David Bowie - especially Ziggy Stardust - has died of leukemia, his company announced on Monday. He was 76-years-old. Born in 1944...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020