Governor, SC should intervene in matter of BSP MLAs status, says Satish Poonia

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:25 IST
BJP state President, Satish Poonia speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the BSP issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the State in case of a trust motion in the Assembly, BJP State President Satish Poonia has said higher authorities should intervene in the matter. Speaking on the issue, Poonia told ANI, "As the status of BSP MLAs, in this regard, is awaited, the authorities like the governor and the Supreme Court should intervene."

Earlier, BSP's National General Secretary, Satish Mishra wrote a letter to the Governor and Vidhan Sabha speaker stating that BSP's merger with Congress is unconstitutional. "For any party to merge with the other, the party's two-third executives decide whether they would merge with the other party or not as per the constitution. But, here only the MLAs have merged and the speaker has considered it as a merger by letting them represent Congress's electoral role in Rajya Sabha," stated Poonia.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Poonia said, "I have been closely monitoring the situation and especially the Congress's top leadership." According to him, the crisis has been solely caused by internal fights within the Congress party.

"Congress has nothing to do beyond blaming and accusing the BJP and Prime Minister falsely," said Poonia while slamming the party for blaming the BJP. The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any "no-confidence motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court today dismissed a petition filed by a BJP MLA challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state.

The High Court had earlier today asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had also moved the High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by BJP against the merger. (ANI)

