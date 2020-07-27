Mumbai: Woman accuses film make-up artist of threatening her

Mumbai: Woman accuses film make-up artist of threatening herPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST
A 36-year-old hair stylist hasapproached Mumbai police alleging a senior make-up artistthreatened and abused her over phone, an official said onMonday
She said the make-up artist had threatened and abusedher seven to eight times on a Whatsapp group of industryprofessionals, a charge denied by the latter who claimed thewoman started the fight on the chat group, adding that theallegations were false
Senior Inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar policestation said the complaint was being looked into.
- READ MORE ON: