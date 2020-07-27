Light to moderate rains in Uttar Pradesh, similar forecast for tomorrow
Light thunderstorms accompanied with lighting occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state, they said. Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri district received the maximum rainfall of 3 cm while Balrampur and Meerut recorded 2 cm each.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST
Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the meteorological office said here on Monday. Light thunderstorms accompanied with lighting occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state, they said.
Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri district received the maximum rainfall of 3 cm while Balrampur and Meerut recorded 2 cm each. Etawah was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has forecast rain and thundershower to be likely at many places over eastern UP and at few places over western parts of the state on Tuesday..
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Etawah
- Nighasan
- Lakhimpur Kheri district
- Balrampur
- Meerut
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh governor orders probe by one-member commission into Kanpur ambush, police encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP government ASHASH
Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh
Some Uttar Pradesh places likely to receive rainfall: MeT department
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases
1,656 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh