Light to moderate rains in Uttar Pradesh, similar forecast for tomorrow

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the meteorological office said here on Monday. Light thunderstorms accompanied with lighting occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state, they said.

Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri district received the maximum rainfall of 3 cm while Balrampur and Meerut recorded 2 cm each. Etawah was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast rain and thundershower to be likely at many places over eastern UP and at few places over western parts of the state on Tuesday..