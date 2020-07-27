Left Menu
Maha Deputy CM instructs district officials to set up 3 makeshift hospitals in Pune

Maharashtra district officials are setting up makeshift jumbo hospitals immediately at three locations in Pune to cater to the huge number of patients and shortage of beds amid COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra district officials are setting up makeshift jumbo hospitals immediately at three locations in Pune to cater to the huge number of patients and shortage of beds amid COVID-19 crisis. This action was initiated following state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's instruction on Sunday.

Pune has reported 69,979 positive cases and 1,699 deaths so far, according to the District Health Officer. While Maharashtra has reported 3,75,799 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. India's COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 1,435,453, including 485,114 active cases, 917,568 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. India had crossed 13 lakhs COVID-19 cases on July 25. (ANI)

