Murder case registered after villagers kill suspected robber in Muzaffarnagar

Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified people after some villagers here shot dead a man alleging that he and five others had entered a poultry farm to commit robbery, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred at Nagla Buzurg village in Bhopa area on Friday night, police said

The case was registered after the family members of the deceased, identified as Gulbahar (30), staged a protest

They said Gulbahar was innocent and the villagers murdered him while he was returning home.