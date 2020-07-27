Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 1,503 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 26,892

Odisha on Monday reported 1,503 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus count to 26,892, said the state health department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:26 IST
Odisha reports 1,503 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 26,892
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Monday reported 1,503 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus count to 26,892, said the state health department. Out of the total cases, 16,973 patients have recovered from the infection while there are 9,918 active cases in the state.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 147 while 34 died due to other reasons. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida varsity makes self-sanitising gloves, devices that alert user on social distancing breach

Researchers at a private university in Uttar Pradeshs Noida have developed smart devices that raise alarm when social-distancing norms are breached and a user touches their face, besides designing gloves that dispense sanitiser automaticall...

Celebrate Eid adhering to all health ministry guidelines on COVID-19: Jamiat to Muslims

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged members of the community to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha adhering to all Union Health Ministry guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view ...

SC reserves order on PIL to transfer PM CARES contributions to disaster relief fund

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan...

In January, we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing; now there are about 1,300 labs operating in country: PM Narendra Modi.

In January, we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing now there are about 1,300 labs operating in country PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020