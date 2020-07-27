Odisha reports 1,503 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 26,892

Odisha on Monday reported 1,503 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus count to 26,892, said the state health department. Out of the total cases, 16,973 patients have recovered from the infection while there are 9,918 active cases in the state.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 147 while 34 died due to other reasons. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)