Left Menu
Development News Edition

209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:37 IST
209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai civic body has neither paid salary nor special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses, who were recruited to strengthened the fight against coronavirus in the metropolis, a labour union has said. The Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU) said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hired these nurses under a special recruitment drive in April-May after the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

However, the BMC has neither paid them salary nor Rs 300 per day special allowance promised to them, since the past three months, said MMU, one of the largest trade unions in the civic body which is spearheading Mumbai's COVID-19 fight. When contacted, a BMC health department official said salary disbursal got delayed due to the ongoing roster (appointment) verification process, but assured the nurses will be paid their wages soon.

"I joined the BMC's duty in the first week of May. Since then I am working at a jumbo COVID-19 facility and staying in a hotel where the BMC has arranged food and accommodation, but I haven't received salary or Rs 300 per day special allowance," said one of the nurses, who did not wish to be identified.

She said prior to joining the BMC, she was working at a private hospital, and since the civic body had issued advertisements to appoint nurses on a permanent basis, she decided to switch job. However, now she regrets the decision due to financial troubles she is facing. "It's difficult to survive without salary for three months, especially when you have financial liabilities," she said.

In a letter written to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on July 25, MMU demanded that these 209 newly- hired nurses be paid salary and allowances immediately. The union also asked the civic administration to consider theirappointments on vacant posts at BMC-run hospitals from the date they joined duty.

Pradeep Narkar, secretary, MMU, said that all these nurses were trained at the BMC's nursing college and they were asked to join immediately in April-May when coronavirus cases had started rising sharply. "Most of them were working in private hospitals and they quit their jobs to join the BMC which required their services urgently. But now they are deprived of salary and allowances, making survival difficult for them," he said.

Narkar said the BMC administration told the union that the delay in salary disbursal was due to the ongoing roster (appointment) verification process, which it has assured to fast-track. Dr Varsha Puri, an official in the BMC Health department, said, "The file (related to salary) has been already sent to another department (personnel).

"Once the file is cleared, we will process it within a day and inform establishments (where nurses are to be posted) from where salary disbursal will start." The first case of coronavirus was found in Mumbai on March 11 and currently, the city has nearly 1.10 lakh cases, while the death toll stood at over 6,000..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments accelerate in June

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June and shipments accelerated, but the gains were likely insufficient to avert the deepest plunge in business investment and economic activity since the Great Depre...

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad - medics, security sources

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.It was the first such deadly incident for months at Tahrir Square, which became...

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020