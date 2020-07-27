Holy water collected from Badrinath for Ram temple stone-laying ceremony in Ayodhya

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board in Badrinath sent holy water and soil for the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Monday. The stone-laying ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on August 5. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to be a part of the event.

Officials of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will leave for Ayodhya after collecting holy water and soil from the four holy places of Uttarakhand on July 29. A programme was organised on the premises of Shri Badrinath Dham Singh Gate on the occasion, the board said.

Construction of the temple in Ayodhya will start after the stone-laying ceremony. Apart from the Prime Minister, several chief ministers, ministers from the Union Cabinet, states and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to participate. (ANI)