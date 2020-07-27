Medical college HoD held for taking bribe from MD student

The head of Forensic Science department of a state-run medical college here in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 in bribe from an MD course student by threatening him to fail in the final year exam, a Lokayukta Police officer said. The accused Dr Murli Lalwani had allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant. He was held while accepting the first instalment, he said.

"Dr. Lalwani had told the complainant that Rs 1.5 lakh received by the latter in his bank account for performing postmortems was due to his (Dr Lalwani's) recommendation to the state Home department so he should be given that money. "He threatened the student to fail him in the final year MD exam if he doesn't pay," Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI.

Dr Lalwani had made similar demands to at least two other students, the SP said. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, he added.

