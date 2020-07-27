Left Menu
5 protestors arrested during demonstration in UP's Greater Noida

Though the protestors were wearing face covers and masks while holding placards, social distancing norms had gone for a toss during the protest in the afternoon and soon officials from Surajpur police station reached the spot to control the situation. “Five people who were part of the protest were arrested for violation of the CrPC section 144 (which bars assembly of more than four people) on the collectorate premises and further proceedings against them is underway,” Surajpur SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:03 IST
Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC during a demonstration at the district collectorate in Greater Noida, police said. They were also booked on charges pertaining to negligently spreading COVID-19 and assaulting government officials, as scores of people from a group reached the collectorate to protest the law and order situation in the state.

Around 50 protestors under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasangh had reached the Surajpur-located district headquarters and raised slogans of “anti-Brahmin” situation in UP, citing the recent killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, among others, according to officials. Though the protestors were wearing face covers and masks while holding placards, social distancing norms had gone for a toss during the protest in the afternoon and soon officials from Surajpur police station reached the spot to control the situation.

“Five people who were part of the protest were arrested for violation of the CrPC section 144 (which bars assembly of more than four people) on the collectorate premises and further proceedings against them is underway,” Surajpur SHO Pradeep Tripathi said. He said an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), among others.

Those held have been identified as Sachin Bhardwaj, Prince Sharma, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Chaman Sharma and Praveen, all residents of Noida and Greater Noida, the SHO said. CrPC section 144 is already in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar and protest rallies, large gatherings are banned due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the district.

Social distancing and wearing masks are among the chief preventive measures against the pandemic, which has infected nearly 4,800 people and claimed 40 lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar..

