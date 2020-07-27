Aurangabad COVID-19 cases up by 214 to 13,252; 417 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose by 214 to 13,252 on Monday while 417 patients recovered in the day, bringing down the count of active cases to 3,850, an official said. The death toll went up to 449 after six patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said.

Of 214 fresh cases, 30 tested positive through rapid antigen tests. The number of recovered cases in the district stood at 8,953, the official added.