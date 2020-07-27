Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pune positivity rate high at 23-25 pc, says OSD

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Pune district was above 20 per cent and the challenge was to bring it below 10 per cent, said Officer on Special Duty Saurabh Rao on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:30 IST
COVID-19: Pune positivity rate high at 23-25 pc, says OSD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Pune district was above 20 per cent and the challenge was to bring it below 10 per cent, said Officer on Special Duty Saurabh Rao on Monday. He said the containment strategy for the outbreak will be redefined in order to achieve this reduction in positivity rate.

"The positivity rate of Pune district is between 23-25 per cent over the last few days. The ICMR expects that the positivity ratio of COVID cases should be below 10 percent and this is a challenge for us," he said. Pune district comprises Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal limits, and rural and cantonment areas.

The high positivity rate is a common phenomenon for other cities like Mumbai and its metropolitan region, Thane, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well, he added. "Since this is a challenge, we will have to redefine the containment strategy in order to slow down the spread of the virus. We have identified small and big interventions and we will be applying it while redefining the containment strategy," Rao said.

Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the positivity rate was high since more high-risk contacts were being tested. Meanwhile, Rao said three "jumbo facilities" will be set up, each with 800 beds that would include 200 ICU ones, here.

One will be operational at College of Engineering Pune campus, while the process of finalizing the other two was in the last phase, he said. "There are plans to bring nursing homes in Pune under the COVID network. Today we had a meeting with doctors and nurses associations on this," he added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020