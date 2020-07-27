Left Menu
Development News Edition

AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6,940 entries

As many as 6,940 entries were received across 8 categories identified for the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:46 IST
AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6,940 entries
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 6,940 entries were received across 8 categories identified for the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The ministry said that entries include 3,939 from individuals and about 3,001 from organizations and companies.

"AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Modi on 4th of July has seen a very enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and startups from across country; a total of 6940 entries received across the 8 categories identified," Ministry of Electronics and IT stated in a release. "These include 3,939 from individuals and about 3001 from organizations and companies. Amongst those received from Individuals, around 1757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2182 are under development. For the Apps submitted by organizations, 1742 Apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1259 are under development," it said.

1,142 apps were submitted under Business category, 901 under Health & Wellness, 1,062 under e-Learning, 1,155 under Social Networking,326 under Games, 662 under Office and Work from Home, 237 under News and 320 under Entertainment. "Around 1135 Apps have been submitted under the other category. Around 271 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads with 89 of the Apps having million-plus downloads," the ministry said.

The Ministry further said that the applicants are from all over the country including remote and small towns. "This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian Tech Developers, Entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the World. The true challenge will be to identify the Apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the App. Screening Committees have already began scrutinising the Apps on various parameters," it said.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech Startups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar app economy, the ministry said. "Just the top 3 companies with maximum downloads of Apps, this year have a total market cap of almost 2 trillion $s and are growing very fast," read the release.

Express his happiness, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "Total 6,940 entries have been received under the #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge. These include 3939 from individuals& about 3001 from organizations & companies in 8 categories. This tremendous participation is a sign that for India its time to UPLOAD the apps now." (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020