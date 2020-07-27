Fire breaks out in container yard

Visakhapatnam, July27 (PTI): A minor fire broke out in two containers with sodium chlorate at the yard of a freightstation here on Monday, a fire service officer said. However, there were no casualties. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was lost in the blaze that was put out by two fire-tenders after a one-and-a-half hour battle, said B V Ram Prakash.

"We were able to control the fire and see that it did not spread to other containers and there was no casualty or injury to any person," he said. According to him, static charge is said to be the reason for the fire as per the initial assessment.

Police have registered a case..