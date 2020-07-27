Howrah-Mumbai CMST special train to short originate from Rourkela on July 30

The South Eastern Railway on Monday said that the Howrah-Mumbai CMST special train will originate from Rourkela in Odisha on July 30 in view of the complete lockdown in West Bengal on Wednesday. "Due to complete lockdown in West Bengal on 29th July, it has been decided that Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on 29th July will short originate from Rourkela at 2:11 am on 30th July," said the South Eastern Railway in a release.

"The train service of the train from Howrah to Rourkela will remain cancelled on July 29. The earlier announcement regarding this train as per rescheduled timing from Howrah stands cancelled," it added. As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 58,718 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. (ANI)