23 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

Twenty-three more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 170, officials said. The new cases include eight staff members of the Sugarcane Research Centre, one jail inmate and a policeman, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the health department received 257 sample results, of which 23 were positive. The total numbers of patients who have recovered from the infection now stands at 537, the district magistrate said.