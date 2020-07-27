UP: Three held for murdering minor boy after kidnapping him in Gorakhpur

Three persons were arrested for murdering a minor boy after kidnapping him for extortion in Gorakhpur, the police said on Monday. The police said the body of the boy who went missing on Sunday was found at a village under the limits of the Pipraich police station on Monday. The abductors had demanded an extortion sum of Rs 1 crore from his parents.

SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said, "Total five persons have been arrested till now in connection with the crime. Three are involved in the murder while two of them arranged fake SIM cards." "The accused abducted the boy for extortion. As the boy knew them because the abductors belonged to the same area, they killed him and dumped his body in a bag near a drain," the SSP said.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted. The accused confessed that they also gave the boy some medicine so that he does not react. His hands were tied. Further investigation is underway," the SSP added. (ANI)