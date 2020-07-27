Left Menu
Rs 50 lakh, govt job each for kin of two Punjab sepoys who died during LAC patrol duty

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday announced ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the kin of each of the two sepoys from the state who died while performing patrol duties near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

27-07-2020
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday announced ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the kin of each of the two sepoys from the state who died while performing patrol duties near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. While crossing a log bridge, sepoy Satwinder Singh and Sepoy Lakhveer Singh of the 4 Sikh Light Infantry unit fell down and were swept away by a fast flowing 'Nala', as per a government statement here. They were part of a patrol at an high altitude area near the LAC on July 22 and died while trying to save each other, it said. The body of sepoy Lakhveer Singh was recovered on Monday and search and rescue operations are in progress to trace the body of Satwinder Singh, it said. The CM paid homage to them and extended his sympathies to their families

Sepoy Lakhveer Singh hailed from Demru Khurd Village in Bagha Purana tehsil of Moga district and is survived by his wife Namdeep Kaur. Sepoy Satwinder Singh, a native of Kutna village in Barnala district, is survived by his parents.

