2,112 new coronavirus cases in West Bengal
Updated: 27-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:51 IST
A total of 2,112 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Monday taking the state's total count to 60,830.
According to data provided by the State Health Department, the total number of active and discharged cases in the state is 19,502 and 39,917 respectively. The cumulative death toll has reached 1,411.
India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. (ANI)
