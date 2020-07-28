Left Menu
Development News Edition

Analyse COVID situation, redesign strategy: Chief secretary to officials

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed all districts officials to analyse the changing COVID situation and redesign the strategy to handle it.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-07-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 07:54 IST
Analyse COVID situation, redesign strategy: Chief secretary to officials
Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy conducts a district-wise review of the COVID-19 situation. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed all districts officials to analyse the changing COVID situation and redesign the strategy to handle it. "Analyse the COVID situation in your district and redesign your strategy to manage the crisis," Tripathy directed collectors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) through a video conference on Monday.

Tripathy reviewed the extent of surveillance, quantum of testing, availability of Covid care centres, Covid health facilities, medicines and test kits. He directed collectors and CDMOs to make prior arrangements keeping in view the likely situation till the end of August. Additional chief secretary health and family welfare Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra said, "We have sufficient stock of testing kits and medicines. Around 1,16,000 antigen test kits have already been supplied to the districts. These will be provided to each district as per demand."

He also asked collectors to enhance daily sample collection to at least 500. The hot spot districts were asked to scale up the sample collection up to 1,000 per day for early detection and treatment. They were asked to use the antigen test kits and upload the test results on the ICMR portal daily. The treating doctors were advised to take up plasma therapy as per the standard protocol. The collectors were advised to support plasma collection in all possible ways. It was decided that since plasma collection requires two days' activity (one day for different tests and another for collection), the donors would be provided food and accommodation facilities at the headquarters of the plasma banks.

Collectors were directed to fix the place of their stay and make all logistic arrangements for smooth collection of the plasma. It was also decided to provide travel assistance to the donors wherever required. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG dedicates 49 projects worth Rs 81 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated 49 projects worth Rs 81.15 cr to the public, completed under various Centrally sponsored schemes. The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition ...

NZ outlines set of standards to guide use of algorithms

This Government has today become the first in the world to outline a set of standards to guide the use of algorithms by public agencies.The Minister for Statistics, James Shaw, today launched the Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand t...

Adam Lallana signs three-year contract with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday announced the signing of Adam Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. The 32-year-old midfielder agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion. He won the Premier ...

TV channel head held for duping people in Telangana

The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested the chairman of a TV channel for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of allocating houses under a government plan, police said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Guthula...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020