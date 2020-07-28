Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 28,107

Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus tally to 28,107, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha. As per the data, there are 10,544 active cases while 17,374 patients have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 154 after seven fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. 35 deaths in the state are of patients due to other reasons.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 33,425. (ANI)