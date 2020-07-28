UP: Criminal with Rs 25,000 bounty on head held

A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested following a police encounter at Belipar road under Bansgaon Police Station limits of Gorakhpur early Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Radhey Yadav is a history-sheeter and among the top ten criminals of the district. He has 34 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

Yadav along with station officer of Bansgaon Jagat Narayan Singh and two constables were injured in the encounter, the SSP said. A pistol and cartridges were seized from the possession of the criminal, however, two of his associates managed to escape, he added.