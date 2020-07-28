UP: Woman, her children injured in cylinder blast

UP: Woman, her children injured in cylinder blastPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:51 IST
A woman and her three children were injured after a gas cylinder at their home here caught fire, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday when the woman, Zahida, 38, was preparing tea, they said.
All the four have been admitted to a hospital where the condition of the woman is critical, the police said. The family lives at Tirgan locality in Charthawal town here.
