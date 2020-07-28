Delhi Police head constable shoots himself dead

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol on Tuesday in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai area, officials said. Head constable Sanjay (34) was posted at the Saket Police Station. He shot himself with his service pistol. No suicide note was found from the spot, police said. Sanjay hailed from Alwar district of Rajasthan. A preliminary enquiry revealed that he was depressed over the illness of his elder brother, they added. PTI NIT SRY