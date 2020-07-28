COVID: 40 Punjab policemen to donate plasma

Forty Punjab policemen who recently recovered from COVID-19 have come forward to donate their plasma for treating people infected with the disease. The majority of the policemen are from Jalandhar (Rural), with its Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal leading the way after recovering from the infection, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said on Tuesday.

The DGP personally reached out to his officers and other officials to donate plasma after their mandatory two-week recovery period ended. So far, 831 Punjab police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 336 have recovered. The department has 495 active cases.

As more and more policemen get cured, the number of volunteers to donate their plasma is expected to see a sharp rise, Gupta said. The blood plasma of two policemen had already been taken, he informed in a statement here.

All the 33 personnel recovered from the disease in Jalandhar (Rural) had committed to plasma donation, the DGP said. The number of policemen donating their plasma in Kapurthala is three and Batla two. The DGP said a special campaign had been launched to create awareness among the cured police personnel to come out for this noble cause. The Punjab Police has in place an elaborate mechanism to test its personnel on frontline duty to ensure early diagnosis, isolation and treatment. The state government has set up its first plasma bank in Patiala and is preparing to operationalise two more.