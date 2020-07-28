Left Menu
Lord Saneeswarar temple in Tirunallar launches e-homam facility

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inaugurated the facility through video conferencing from the union territory capital and participated in the first 'e-homam', praying for a coronavirus-free world, District Executive Officer (Temples) M Adharsh said in a statement. The Dharbaranyeswarar temple at Tirunallaris the lone shrine dedicated to Lord Saneeswara (Saturn) in the country and attracts a large number of devotees who used to take part in the 'Navagraha Homam' praying for getting rid of the negative effects in their lives.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:34 IST
A "e-homam" facility was launched at the famous Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunnallarin this district on Tuesday, enabling devotees to take part through the virtual mode in the "Navagraha Homam". Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inaugurated the facility through video conferencing from the union territory capital and participated in the first 'e-homam', praying for a coronavirus-free world, District Executive Officer (Temples) M Adharsh said in a statement.

The Dharbaranyeswarar temple at Tirunallaris the lone shrine dedicated to Lord Saneeswara (Saturn) in the country and attracts a large number of devotees who used to take part in the 'Navagraha Homam' praying for getting rid of the negative effects in their lives. Due to the COVOD-19 pandemic, the temple remained closed for the public and has opened recently with a number of restrictions.

In this situation, the temple administration has come up with the concept of e-homam to enable devotees from any part of the world to book and participate in the homam through YouTube. Devotees desirous of availing the facility can visit the temple's official website http://www.thirunallarutemple.org/ and book for e-homam, Adarsh said.

They can pick from the slots available and make the payment. The homam will be performed specifically for them at the allotted time and they can view it through a dedicated YouTube link sent to them, the official said..

