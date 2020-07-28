Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet Baba Mourya, man behind 'Ram lalla hum aayenge' slogan synonymous to temple movement

The slogan, 'Ram lalla hum aayenge Mandir wahi banaenge', became the hallmark of the movement that was launched to reclaim Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:37 IST
Meet Baba Mourya, man behind 'Ram lalla hum aayenge' slogan synonymous to temple movement
Baba Mourya, man behind 'Ram lalla hum aayenge' slogan. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The slogan, 'Ram lalla hum aayenge Mandir wahi banaenge', became the hallmark of the movement that was launched to reclaim Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The man who gave this slogan is no ordinary man. Popularly known as Baba Satyanarayan Mourya, he has another credit to his name. Mourya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, was the man coordinating the stage on December 6, 1992. While speaking to ANI, Mourya said that he is glad that the song has become so popular.

"It was in 1986 that I attended Bajrang dal shivir in Ujjain as activists and during one cultural evening, I gave this slogan - Ram lalla hum aayenge -- But we weren't very serious about patenting slogans. I am glad it became so popular," Mourya said. He was 'prachar pramukh' of the Ayodhya kar sewak movement and is now gearing up to organise his exhibition in the temple premises once it is constructed.

He said that he is working on a grand exhibition that could become part of the exhibition to be displayed in the temple. "Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, an organisation under UP culture ministry is coordinating the paintings and contents of the exhibition that will showcase the history of the place and struggles associated with it," stated Mourya.

He had also painted the walls of the city on the Ayodhya movement. Before Supreme court paved way for construction of Ram temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were often "taunted" with distortion of the popular slogan.

Opponents used to tease the BJP by adding -- 'tareekh nahin bataenge' -- to the slogan -- 'Ram lalla hum aayenge Mandir wahin banaenge' -- to highlight the unfulfilled promises by the ruling party. The state government is making grand preparations for August 5 bhumi pujan after which construction of the Ram temple will begin.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday and reviewed preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Lord Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The SC on November 9 last year had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will be joined by actor George Clooney on Tuesday in Obamas latest effort to boost Democrat Joe Bidens presidential campaign.Obama and Clooney will engage in a virtual conversation according to an invitation to...

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020