Meet Baba Mourya, man behind 'Ram lalla hum aayenge' slogan synonymous to temple movement

By Pragya Kaushika The slogan, 'Ram lalla hum aayenge Mandir wahi banaenge', became the hallmark of the movement that was launched to reclaim Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The man who gave this slogan is no ordinary man. Popularly known as Baba Satyanarayan Mourya, he has another credit to his name. Mourya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, was the man coordinating the stage on December 6, 1992. While speaking to ANI, Mourya said that he is glad that the song has become so popular.

"It was in 1986 that I attended Bajrang dal shivir in Ujjain as activists and during one cultural evening, I gave this slogan - Ram lalla hum aayenge -- But we weren't very serious about patenting slogans. I am glad it became so popular," Mourya said. He was 'prachar pramukh' of the Ayodhya kar sewak movement and is now gearing up to organise his exhibition in the temple premises once it is constructed.

He said that he is working on a grand exhibition that could become part of the exhibition to be displayed in the temple. "Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, an organisation under UP culture ministry is coordinating the paintings and contents of the exhibition that will showcase the history of the place and struggles associated with it," stated Mourya.

He had also painted the walls of the city on the Ayodhya movement. Before Supreme court paved way for construction of Ram temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were often "taunted" with distortion of the popular slogan.

Opponents used to tease the BJP by adding -- 'tareekh nahin bataenge' -- to the slogan -- 'Ram lalla hum aayenge Mandir wahin banaenge' -- to highlight the unfulfilled promises by the ruling party. The state government is making grand preparations for August 5 bhumi pujan after which construction of the Ram temple will begin.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday and reviewed preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Lord Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The SC on November 9 last year had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)