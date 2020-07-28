Kapil Bharadwaj appointed as AAP co-observer for Goa: Party
The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has appointed Kapil Bharadwaj as co-observer for Goa, a party leader said here on Tuesday. AAP's Goa convenor Elvis Gomes said Bharadwaj is the current chairman of the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative, an initiative of the Delhi government.
Bharadwaj has a long association with civil society movements. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has no representation in the Goa Legislative Assembly.
