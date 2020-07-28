Riots cases: Delhi govt rejects police's panel of lawyers

The AAP government on Tuesday rejected the Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers for arguing on its behalf cases related to the riots that broke out in the city in February, saying it will prevent an impartial trial. The Delhi government has directed its home department to form a panel of the best lawyers in the country for the trial of cases related to the riots, which claimed at least 53 lives and injured over 200, in the high court and the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken at a Delhi Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "The Delhi Cabinet meeting rejected the Delhi Police's lawyer panel. The Cabinet believes the Delhi Police's probe into the riots has not been held impartial by the court. So, an impartial trial of cases will not be possible if approval is granted to the Delhi Police's panel," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been locked in another round of confrontation with Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the appointment of public prosecutors in cases related to the Delhi riots. On July 17, Baijal had written to Kejriwal asking him to decide within seven days on the Delhi Police's proposal to appoint six senior advocates, including Tushar Mehta and Aman Lekhi, as special public prosecutors in the high court and the Supreme Court.

The ruling AAP had expressed "strong objection to the constant intervention" of the LG in the appointment of special public prosecutors, insisting that the prosecutors have to be "independent" to ensure a free and fair trial. The LG office had said that these cases involved large scale communal violence and required careful handling in view of the gravity and deep impact on society.