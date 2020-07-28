Left Menu
Woman, her father, fiance held for misbehaving with female cop

The incident took place in suburban Charkop on Sunday, he said. The police official identified the trio as Shruti Pardesi (27), her father Sham Pardesi (53) and fiance Jay Shah (28) and added they are in police custody till Wednesday.

Updated: 28-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:54 IST
A 27-year-old woman, her father and fiance were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an on- duty female police officer and violating lockdown norms, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in suburban Charkop on Sunday, he said.

The police official identified the trio as Shruti Pardesi (27), her father Sham Pardesi (53) and fiance Jay Shah (28) and added they are in police custody till Wednesday. On the day of the incident, Shruti Pardesi and her fiance were travelling on a motorbike during coronavirus- enforced lockdown when they were stopped by an anti-chain snatching patrolling team, the official said.

A woman police officer, who was part of the team, asked Shruti Pardesi to show the motorbike's registration and other documents, but the latter refused to do so and along with fiance allegedly started misbehaving with her, he said. She then called up her father who soon arrived at the spot and joined the duo in abusing the lady officer and other cops, he said.

Senior Inspector of the Charkop Police station, Vitthal Shinde, said, We have arrested the trio under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) among others. They were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till July 29.

