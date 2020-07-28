MP records 628 new COVID-19 cases; 10 die, 552 discharged

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 628 new coronavirus cases, 170 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 29,217, health department officials said. With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 830, the officials said.

Of them, three died in Chhatarpur, two in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Tikamgarh and Sehore, they said. Among the 628 new cases, the highest 170 was reported from Bhopal, followed by 73 in Indore, 51 in Gwalior and 48 in Chhatarpur, the officials said.

Also, 552 persons were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 20,343. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 73 to 7,058 and the death toll to 306, a state health department bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 5,673 cases, of which 160 persons have succumbed to the infection, it said. Similarly, the case count in Gwalior went up to 2,088, while in Chhatarpur, the tally rose to 303.

No new coronavirus infection was reported from ten districts since Monday evening even though all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases. The health officials said there are 3,226 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 29,217, new cases 628, active cases 8,044, deaths 830, discharged 20,343, number of tested people so far 7,24,673.