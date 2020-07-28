2 YSRC members nominated to AP Legislative Council

Two ruling YSR Congress leaders were on Tuesday nominated as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, filling vacant slots. State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan nominated Mayana Jakiya Khanam of Kadapa district and Pandula Ravindra Babu of East Godavari district to the Council for a period of six years.

The two slots fell vacant upon retirement of sitting members in March. Ravindra Babu served as Lok Sabha member from Amalapuram from 2014 to 2019 representing TDP and joined YSRC ahead of the 2019 elections.

Though the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has recommended abolition of the Council in January, it interestingly chose to nominate new members. The YSRC's strength will now go up to 10 in the opposition TDP dominated 58-member Council but it will still be in a minority till March 2021 when fresh vacancies will help it bag more seats.