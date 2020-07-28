Noida: 114 new COVID-19 cases reported; active patients 719

Left Menu
The number of active cases rose to 719 from 692 on Monday, even as 85 more patients were discharged since then, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. So far, 4,145 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 114 new COVID-19 patients on Tuesday which pushed the tally of cases in the district to 4,904, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 719 from 692 on Monday, even as 85 more patients were discharged since then, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 4,145 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed. The recovery rate dropped slightly to 84.52 per cent from 84.72 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 40 deaths linked to COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 0.81 per cent among positive patients, it showed. No coronavirus-linked death has been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar since July 20, official records showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (719) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active case. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (3,716) followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,154), Varanasi (1,473), Bareilly (1,165), Allahabad (996), Jhansi (981), Gorakhpur (927), Ghaziabad (785), Jaunpur (775) and Ballia (734), according to the data.

There were 27,934 active cases across the state, while the death toll stood at 1,497, showed the data, updated till 3 pm on Tuesday..

