Javadekar holds review meeting on Pune's COVID-19 situation, assures help from Centre
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune via video conferencing and assured all help from the Centre in the fight against the pandemic. I appeal to all Punekars to take all precautions particularly wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," he said on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:47 IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune via video conferencing and assured all help from the Centre in the fight against the pandemic. Javadekar, who hails from Pune in Maharashtra, urged the people to take all precautions, particularly wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
"Today I held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in Pune via video conferencing with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the presence of State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other senior officials," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said. "I assured Centre's all possible help for providing ventilators and testing kits. I appeal to all Punekars to take all precautions particularly wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," he said on Twitter.
