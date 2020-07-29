27 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar

27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 390.

The total cases are inclusive of 196 discharged patients and one death. (ANI)