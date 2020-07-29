27 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar
"27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands taking the total cases here to 390," said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration.
The total cases are inclusive of 196 discharged patients and one death. (ANI)
