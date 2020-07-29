Left Menu
27 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar

27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 390.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:15 IST
27 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

"27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands taking the total cases here to 390," said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration.

The total cases are inclusive of 196 discharged patients and one death. (ANI)

