Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindiwe Sisulu and Cape Town Mayor committed to assist destitute people

The commitment was made during a meeting on Tuesday to consolidate a plan aimed at addressing the housing challenges in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:49 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu and Cape Town Mayor committed to assist destitute people
Sisulu said this requires a concerted effort to bring up a holistic approach and to minimise incidents of illegal invasions and evictions. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato have committed to assist people living in backyards and destitute people.

The commitment was made during a meeting on Tuesday to consolidate a plan aimed at addressing the housing challenges in the city.

During the meeting, Plato presented to the Minister the city's human settlements plans, aimed at responding to COVID-19 and its broader response to housing challenges in the city.

Sisulu welcomed the plan and also committed her full support to the city.

The Minister presented an overall plan, which seeks to cover the various land needs for shelters in the Western Cape.

Despite the plans, the Minister and Mayor acknowledged that the plans are inadequate to respond to the insurmountable need for well-located land and human settlements for those who are in desperate need of shelter.

Both leaders committed to a more comprehensive plan that accommodates both the immediate and long-term needs in a more proactive fashion.

Sisulu said this requires a concerted effort to bring up a holistic approach and to minimise incidents of illegal invasions and evictions.

"We must emphasise that whatever plans we are putting in place are for those who are genuinely distressed and not opportunists. We will screen all those invading land to see if they are in distress and assist them accordingly. However, those who have broken the law have to face the consequences," Sisulu said.

She also appealed with landlords not to carry out evictions.

"We all understand that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in people losing their jobs, and has hit already destitute communities particularly hard... We need to practice Ubuntu and make arrangements with those whose income security has been affected," the Minister said.

The meeting came just a few days after the Minister met with community leaders in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas to understand the causes of the recent unrest in the City of Cape Town.

The Minister has also been consulting with various Ministries and other stakeholders in order to address human settlements challenges in the city, which recently resulted in land invasions and evictions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...

Automobili Pininfarina ties up with Naim for audio system in pure-electric supercar Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with in-car sound system provider Naim Audio for its pure-electric supercar Battista. The tie-up comes ahead of Automobili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020