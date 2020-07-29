Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu stresses need for giving special thrust to respective official language

Shri Naidu said that it was also not correct to think that modern research could be conducted only if one was proficient in English.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:38 IST
VP Naidu stresses need for giving special thrust to respective official language
Shri Naidu also wanted the media to promote the widespread use of native languages. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields from education to administration.

Inaugurating an online webinar on " Knowledge Creation: Mother Tongue" organized by the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad and the Telugu Academy, Shri Naidu stressed the need for giving special thrust to the respective official language by every State Government.

Observing that language was the lifeline of civilization, he said it denotes the identity, culture and traditions of the people. It plays an important role in preserving music, dance, customs, festivals, traditional knowledge and heritage.

Calling for imparting education in the mother tongue up to primary school, he stressed that a language would gain popularity only through widespread usage. He said it was a fallacy to think that progress could be achieved only if education was pursued in English. Research has shown that those who are proficient in their mother tongue can learn other languages with equal ease.

For instance, he said that about 90 per cent of the Nobel Laureates (barring Nobel Peace prize recipients) up to 2017 were those who completed their education in their respective mother tongues.

Similarly, another survey of countries impacted greatly by globalization showed that nations which accorded importance to mother tongue were among the top 50.

Shri Naidu said that it was also not correct to think that modern research could be conducted only if one was proficient in English. It should be noted that about 90 per cent of the top 40-50 countries in the Global Innovation Index are those in which education was imparted in their respective mother tongues.

Pointing out that many visiting foreign VIPs, despite knowing English, speak in their mother tongue during their discussions with top Indian dignitaries, the Vice President said that by doing so they were conveying a message of self-respect.

Expressing the need to develop the mother tongues to meet modern needs, the Vice President said that complex scientific and technical terms should be simplified in Indian languages.

Stressing the need to strengthen research on various Indian languages, the Vice President advised researchers to find the endangered words and promote their use in day-to-day conversations, essays, and textbooks to revive decaying languages.

Asking the teachers and parents to encourage their children to speak in mother tongue at home and elsewhere, he said it should become the lingua franca for all educational, socio-economic and other activities.

Shri Naidu also wanted the media to promote the widespread use of native languages.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Shri P. Appa Rao, Chairman of DRDO, Dr Satish Reddy, Head of the Telugu Department, University of Hyderabad, Prof. Aruna Kumari, Chairman of Shanta Biotech, Shri KL Varaprasad Reddy, Director of Telugu Academy, Shri A. Satyanarayana Reddy and Chairman of Telangana State Official Language Commission, Shri Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao were among the dignitaries who participated in the online webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Respecting and accepting people from other regions is key to national integrity: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday underlined the importance of integration for empowerment of people from the northeast, and said respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity. Addressing a Nationa...

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020