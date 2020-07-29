Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:46 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:21 p.m.
222 fresh cases take Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 4,288; death toll reaches 21. 1:17 p.m.
Moderna’s vaccine shows protection from COVID-19 in monkey study. 1:12 p.m. COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: Tamil Nadu Governor isolates himself for a week.
12:53 p.m. Drug company Hetero launches generic COVID-19 drug Favipiravir at Rs 59 per tablet.
12:46 p.m. Telangana clocks 1,764 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths.
12:34 p.m. A 40-year-old man, who had tested coronavirus positive, allegedly committed suicide at a COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, police said.
12:15 p.m. Tobacco use accelerates transmission of COVID-19: Health ministry.
11:44 a.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 29,000 mark after 1,068 fresh cases reported; toll rises to 159 with five more deaths: Health Department.
11:29 a.m. Manipur reports first COVID-19 death.
11:08 a.m. 91 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 1,330.
11:07 a.m. China sees over 100 COVID-19 cases for first time in over 3 months amidst fear of second wave.
10:58 a.m. Single-day spike of 48,513 COVID-19 cases, 768 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 15,31,669, death toll to 34,193: Government. 10:40 West Bengal wears deserted look on 3rd day of biweekly total lockdown.
10:30 a.m. US President Donald Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine, says it works in early stages of COVID-19 infection.
10:06 a.m. Complete lockdown on weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
