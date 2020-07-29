Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah
Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:19 IST
Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky. In a series of tweets, Shah also said the Modi government is committed to building on India's defence capabilities and added that the world class fighter jets will prove to be a "game changer". "Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India! These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority," he said.
The home minister said the induction of the next generation aircraft is a true testimony of the prime minister's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Shah also thanked Modi for providing this "unprecedented strength" to the IAF. "From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead! I am sure these world class fighter jets will prove to be a game changer. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, DM @rajnathsingh ji, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day. #RafaleInIndia," he said.
Five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down at the IAF station Ambala on Wednesday. The Modi government had inked a Rs 59,000-crore deal in 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets from aerospace major Dassault Aviation.
The fleet, comprising three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, are being inducted into the IAF as part of its Ambala-based No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'..
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- India
- Indian Air Force
- Modi
- Ambala
- Dassault Aviation
- No Squadron
ALSO READ
Indians, other teams pressured after Redskins drop nickname
Passenger vehicle sales in India decline 49.59 pc in June
Number of undernourished people declines in India; obesity in adults on the rise: UN
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh with 28,498 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 23,727 with 553 new fatalities: Health ministry.
Indian Manufacturers take the Initiative; Launch India-made Pulse Oximeters to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis