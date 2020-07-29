Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s SECI 3 wind 3 projects to nation

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, today announced the completion of its latest 800MW wind power projects, bringing its India renewable energy capacity to 1730MW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:19 IST
Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s SECI 3 wind 3 projects to nation
Shri Singh congratulated SEIL and Singapore Government for their work and commitment in their work in the field of the renewable energy sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, today in a virtual ceremony, dedicated Sembcorp's state of the art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation. Shri Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, along with several other dignitaries joined Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore and VipulTuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited virtually, to commemorate this milestone.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, today announced the completion of its latest 800MW wind power projects, bringing its India renewable energy capacity to 1730MW. With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Together, these assets provide enough clean energy to power more than 600,000 homes and avoid over 2 million tonnes/annum of carbon dioxide emissions. This capacity is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions.

Shri Singh congratulated SEIL and Singapore Government for their work and commitment in their work in the field of the renewable energy sector. He said that we are determined to achieve energy transition for which we will ensure transparency, fairness and level playing field to our partners in the sector.

Wong Kim Yin, Group President & CEO, Sembcorp Industries, said from Singapore: "India is a key market for Sembcorp's Energy business. The successful completion of our SECI wind power projects is testament to the solid track record and expertise we have on the ground to deliver large-scale renewables assets. We thank the Indian government for their trust in and partnership with us to continue to provide sustainable energy solutions to support urbanisation, electrification and decarbonisation in India."

Since entering the India market in 2011, SEIL has established itself as a reliable independent power producer in the country. With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370MW including 1,730MW of renewable energy.

VipulTuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited said: "This is a collective achievement of India's power sector. A significant moment for the industry and the country reflects India's commitment to renewable energy. The successful completion of the SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects was made possible with the support and guidance of MNRE and Ministry of Power, as well as close partnerships with many central, state and local authorities. We are honoured to dedicate these state-of-the-art assets to the country and the communities we serve, as we continue to support India's energy transition. Delivery of this 800MW capacity is a testament to the collaboration between industry and government."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. &#160; The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...

North MCD issued defamation notices of Rs 1 crore against us, claim Atishi and Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha claimed Wednesday that the Leader of the House of the BJP-ruled North MCD, Yogesh Kumar, has sent defamation notices of Rs 1 crore to them for alleging corruption in municipal corporations. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020