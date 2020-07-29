Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dummy run for capping operation at Baghjan oilfield

Oil India Limited (OIL) is planning dummy run of the final capping operation and subsequent killing operation at its Baghjan oilfield in Assam where a well is spewing gas for over two months.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:52 IST
Dummy run for capping operation at Baghjan oilfield

Oil India Limited (OIL) is planning dummy run of the final capping operation and subsequent killing operation at its Baghjan oilfield in Assam where a well is spewing gas for over two months. Considering the critical nature of the operations, a dummy run is being planned to be carried out with heavy machinery before the final capping, a release issued by the energy major said.

A well kill is the operation of placing a column of heavy fluid into a well bore in order to prevent the flow of reservoir fluids without the need for pressure control equipment at the surface. Transferring and unloading of well killing fluid at the site has been completed and is ready for the operation.

The release said, "Final preparation for capping operation is in progress. All high pressure well control equipment were placed at the designated positions as per plan which included Choke manifold, Ground X-mass tree, BOP control unit and all associated high pressure lines/hoses. "Heat shields are placed to shield these equipment.

The modified riser was also rigged up to the BOP stack, thus completing the capping stack." Besides, six high discharge water pumps are operational at the site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. The well no 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and a fire broke out on June 9, killing two firefighters of the company at the site.

The fire is yet to be doused. Three foreign experts, involved in the dousing operations, received minor burn injuries on July 22 while removing a spool from the well-head for the final preparation for capping operation, the release said.

The OIL release claimed that the company was facing protests and blockades near many of its wells and field locations, leading to heavy production loss since June. Operations were disrupted in 12 oil wells and five gas wells and the cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades was estimated at 17,646 MT crude oil and 41.83 MMSCM of natural gas, the release said.

Various assessments and impact studies of the blowout as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas by multiple agencies such as ERM India and TERI are going on while the CSIR-NEIST's and IIT-Guwahati have completed data collection which is being analysed and interpreted for final submission. Surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the district administration are in progress in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles and 2,355 families have been surveyed till July 28, the release added.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan girl takes up motocross and champions women's rights

For 16-year-old Negin Afshar, riding a motorbike around a dirt track in Kabul isnt just about the excitement. It is also a way to show that Afghan women can be tough too in a country where concerns are growing that hard-earned rights might ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. &#160; The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020